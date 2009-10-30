Obama's Popularity On Wall Street Takes Huge Hit

Results of a new poll from Bloomberg were actually pretty interesting. The headline is that Warren Buffett remains the most-respected prognosticator on Wall Street, edging out Bill Gross. But the real interesting part is that Barack Obama’s favorability has taken a huge plunge from 73% to 57%. Remember, contrary to assumptions about Democrats and big business, Obama was extremely popular on Wall Street during the election, and he used that base to raise boatloads of money. Somehow we’re guessing that after a few years of tax hikes and bonus restrictions, that gravy train won’t be there in 2012.



