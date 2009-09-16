Obama's Poll Numbers Bounce Back

Bit by bit, it looks like Obama’s starting to find his footing again, which means better prospects for big legislation, as well as breathing room for Democrats concerned about 2010.



A series of polls had put his approval below 50%. That was during the bruising July and early August, when he was getting hammered on healthcare and death panels.

But a new Bloomberg poll puts his approval rating at 56% and favorability at 61% (we’re not sure how respondents differentiate the two in their heads, but they do). Other polls have shown firming as well.

Perhaps the anniversary of the financial crisis beginning has served as a helpful reminder of just how far we’ve come over the last year, though obviously Obama’s role in that turnaround is hotly disputed.

