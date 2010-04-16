Obama's Poll Numbers Are Horrible, And The Surging Stock Market May Be To Blame

Photo: The White House

There’s something weird going on in politics right now.The stock market is surging, and the economy appears to be turning around, and yet Obama’s poll numbers are in the dumps.



And we mean really in the dumps. A recent poll had him barely beating Ron Paul in a fantasy head-to-head matchup!

What’s going on? The President’s fortune is usually tied to the economy. When it’s on the mend, poll numbers usually follow.

But what if we inverted things, and asked: Why is the stock market surging when Obama’s poll numbers are so bad?

As the New York Times noted in its widely-read piece on the Tea Party movement, the frustration against Obama is in large part rooted in class. There’s an anger towards elites (in Washington and Wall Street) benefitting from the rebound, presumably at the expense of others.

In other words, the stock market is not the best barometer of the economy. The polls are. And the polls say the economy still sucks. Not only that, things are compounded by class resentment, and anger at an elite class (Wall Street, Washington, readers of Newsweek, etc.) that seem to be enjoying the rebound, while others are not.

If Obama is going to make headway between now and November, we need to see some serious and substantial job creation in the months ahead.

