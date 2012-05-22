All The President's Men Are criticising Obama And His Campaign

The president keeps getting bashed or stepped on by the very people who should be giving him rhetorical support.



Check out this video of all the low-lights for the Obama campaign. Joe Biden gets ahead of president Obama on gay marriage. Newark Mayor Corey Booker criticises Obama’s attack ads against Bain. And former Administration advisor also rules out attacks on Romney’s record at Bain.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

