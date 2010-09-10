Obama's Plan To End Bush Tax Cuts Just Gave Democrats A Green Light To Support Them

Ever since Obama rejected an extension of tax cuts for the rich, Democrats have poured out in support of the tax cuts.

For congressmen, supporting an extension is a political safe haven. The tax cuts will still expire — without presidential support — while they get to reach out to rich people and Republican voters.

Sen. Ben Nelson is the biggest defection, plus a bunch from the House (via Greg Sargent at WashPO):

Rep Jim Himes of Connecticut says he supports a temporary extension, because earning $250,000 annually “does not make you really rich.”

Rep Bobby Bright of Alabama came out against ending the tax cuts, because “a vast majority of my constituents … don’t believe in tax increases on anybody at this point in time.”

Rep Ron Klein of Florida wants a one year extension of the tax cuts, including those for the rich, because “right now, our top economic priority has to be job creation.”

Rep Gerry Connolly of Virginia says the tax cuts should remain because the recovery remains “fragile.”

Rep Gary Peters of Michigan wants the cuts to continue lest we “jeopardize economic recovery.”

Rep Harry Mitchell of Arizona says he “strongly” opposes letting the tax cuts lapse because “we need to encourage investment, not discourage it.”

But again, a few defections have zero impact as long as Obama holds veto power over an extension.

Don’t miss: 11 Ways Obama Will HAMMER The Rich With New Taxes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.