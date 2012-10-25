Obama Has Released A 27-Point Plan For His Second Term, And It's A Doozy

Photo: Official White House Flickr

After failing to deliver a line by line economic plan, the Obama campaign stepped up to the plate this week and delivered a glossy memo with 27 points on how he would use a second term in office.It’s called The New Economic Patriotism: A Plan For Jobs & Middle-Class Security and millions of copies have been printed and shipped off to swing states.



The plan is broken up into seven different parts, focusing on topics that include manufacturing, energy, small businesses, education, taxes and the deficit, healthcare, and Medicare and Social Security. While a lot of crucial details are still missing, it’s a start to understanding what another four years under Obama would look like.

For voters who can’t get their hands on a copy, we’ve broken down the points here.

