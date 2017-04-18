The Obamas just took a luxurious cruise with Oprah and Bruce Springsteen on this billionaire producer's yacht

It’s that time of year again. Billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen has set sail on his $A778.21 million luxury yacht, “Rising Sun,” and as usual, he’s got a ton of boldface names with him, including the Obamas.
The 74-year-old mogul is known for cruising the high seas with celebrity guests. This time, he was joined by Barack and Michelle Obama, who were vacationing with Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks.
Last year, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mariah Carey were all pictured aboard the 454-foot megayacht.
Aly Weisman contributed reporting to an earlier version of this post.
This is David Geffen. He’s a founder of DreamWorks SKG, Asylum Records, Geffen Records, and DGC Records. He’s worth a reported $A9.76 billion.
Geffen owns ‘Rising Sun,’ a 454-foot megayacht that was originally built for Oracle founder Larry Ellison.
Geffen bought a half-share in Ellison’s yacht in 2007, then another half in 2010, for a grand total of $A778.21 million.
The yacht can sleep 18 guests and a staff of 55 people. It even has a basketball court.
It’s perfect for entertaining on the high seas.
Geffen has been touring the islands of French Polynesia in the past few weeks.
During this time, the Obamas were vacationing at a nearby exclusive resort: The Brando, on the private island of Tetiaroa.
But on Friday, the Obamas were spotted aboard Geffen’s yacht, just off the island of Moorea in the South Pacific. The couple reportedly spent the morning on the yacht before leaving French Polynesia, according to the photographer.
Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2
— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017
The Obamas joined Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen, who were also guests on the boat.
Last summer, Geffen documented all of his celebrity friends who stayed on the yacht. Leonardo DiCaprio was aboard.
So was Karlie Kloss, who captioned her Instagram photo with: ‘The most magnificent weekend with the most extraordinary man.’
The model partied on the boat with Derek Blasberg and Dasha Zhukova, the wife of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Mariah Carey and her then-fiancé, billionaire James Packer, spent the 4th of July in 2016 on the ‘Rising Sun’ in Capri.
Jimmy Iovine of Interscope Records and Beats Electronics had a leisurely breakfast while docked in Capri.
Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Paul McCartney, and Oprah also spent time on the yacht …
… as well as Julia Roberts and Maria Shriver.
And even when he’s not on his yacht, Geffen is surrounded by a celebrity crowd. Here, he’s pictured with Karlie Kloss, Princess Beatrice of York, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.
