The Obamas just took a luxurious cruise with Oprah and Bruce Springsteen on this billionaire producer's yacht

It’s that time of year again. Billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen has set sail on his $A778.21 million luxury yacht, “Rising Sun,” and as usual, he’s got a ton of boldface names with him, including the Obamas.

The 74-year-old mogul is known for cruising the high seas with celebrity guests. This time, he was joined by Barack and Michelle Obama, who were vacationing with Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks.

Last year, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mariah Carey were all pictured aboard the 454-foot megayacht.

Aly Weisman contributed reporting to an earlier version of this post.

This is David Geffen. He’s a founder of DreamWorks SKG, Asylum Records, Geffen Records, and DGC Records. He’s worth a reported $A9.76 billion.

July '15 A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on May 1, 2016 at 5:47am PDT



Source: Forbes

Geffen owns ‘Rising Sun,’ a 454-foot megayacht that was originally built for Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

Rising Sun last night in Capri A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Jul 9, 2016 at 11:34pm PDT



Source: Forbes

Geffen bought a half-share in Ellison’s yacht in 2007, then another half in 2010, for a grand total of $A778.21 million.

In the Sea of Cortez A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT



Source: Forbes

The yacht can sleep 18 guests and a staff of 55 people. It even has a basketball court.

Rising Sun A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on May 9, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT



Source: Forbes

It’s perfect for entertaining on the high seas.

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Apr 1, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

Geffen has been touring the islands of French Polynesia in the past few weeks.

Rising Dun in Tahiti A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

During this time, the Obamas were vacationing at a nearby exclusive resort: The Brando, on the private island of Tetiaroa.

Photo: Facebook/The Brando

But on Friday, the Obamas were spotted aboard Geffen’s yacht, just off the island of Moorea in the South Pacific. The couple reportedly spent the morning on the yacht before leaving French Polynesia, according to the photographer.

Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2

— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017

The Obamas joined Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen, who were also guests on the boat.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Source: Travel + Leisure

Last summer, Geffen documented all of his celebrity friends who stayed on the yacht. Leonardo DiCaprio was aboard.

Leo on RS A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on May 15, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT

So was Karlie Kloss, who captioned her Instagram photo with: ‘The most magnificent weekend with the most extraordinary man.’

The most magnificent weekend with the most extraordinary man. A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 26, 2016 at 5:27am PDT

The model partied on the boat with Derek Blasberg and Dasha Zhukova, the wife of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Apr 1, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

Mariah Carey and her then-fiancé, billionaire James Packer, spent the 4th of July in 2016 on the ‘Rising Sun’ in Capri.

With Janes Packer, Mariah Carey in Capri July 4 on RS A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:58pm PDT

Jimmy Iovine of Interscope Records and Beats Electronics had a leisurely breakfast while docked in Capri.

Jimmy Iovine at breakfast in Capri A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Jul 9, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Paul McCartney, and Oprah also spent time on the yacht …

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Apr 9, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

… as well as Julia Roberts and Maria Shriver.

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Apr 8, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

And even when he’s not on his yacht, Geffen is surrounded by a celebrity crowd. Here, he’s pictured with Karlie Kloss, Princess Beatrice of York, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Sep 11, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.