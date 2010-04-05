Obama's Offshore Drilling Won't Do Squat... But It Is Making More Liberals Furious At Him

This week Obama surprised (kind of) the energy world by announcing that his administration would open up offshore drilling off certain parts of the coast, a formerly conservative position which most liberals have opposed.



Of course, it’s a narrow order, not affecting huge swaths of the coastline, and not going into effect for a while, so the general consensus is that the move won’t accomplish jack.

According to preliminary studies, the number of new jobs this will create — which is really what this is all about — will be minimal, according to the Houston Chronicle.

BUT, despite the lack of good which will come out of this, the announcement has succeeded in enraging at least some parts of the left, including the activists over at FireDogLake (a group that made passing healthcare more hellacious then it needed to be). They’ve instituted a new call-to-action to oppose the measure. Again, if you think they’re trivial, then you just need to look at the trouble they created during the healthcare battle.

So Obama’s winning enemies, not doing much on jobs, and at best making a few friends on the right (though doubtful).

That being said, the President accomplished something historic a couple of weeks ago on healthcare, and that was all due to shrewd politics coming out of The White House (i.e. not the circus that is the Democratic party in the Congress). So for now he gets a pass. Too soon to call it a major blunder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.