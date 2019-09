Dang.



Check out the spike in Obama’s InTrade odds for winning the election yesterday afternoon after QE Unlimited was announced.

Photo: InTrade

And here’s the big picture:

Photo: InTrade

And here’s the reaction on The Drudge Report:

