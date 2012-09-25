Obama's Odds Of Winning Have Surged To New Highs

We’re tracking three sources of “odds” on the US Presidential election:



Nate Silver’s aggregate poll forecast

Intrade’s prediction market

Betfair’s prediction market

President Obama’s odds of winning the election have surged to new highs on the latter two over the past week and moved back toward recent highs on the third.

First, Nate Silver of the New York Times currently gives Obama a 78% chance of reelection, close to the 80% peak just after the convention:

Photo: Nate Silver, New York Times

On Intrade, meanwhile, Obama’s odds have surged since video surfaced last week of Mitt Romney dissing half the country in remarks at a private fundraiser and now stand at 73%:

Photo: Intrade

And, on Betfair, Obama’s odds have continued to trend higher and are now around 80%:

Photo: Betfair

