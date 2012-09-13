Obama's Odds Of Winning Are Soaring—64% Per Intrade, 81% Per Nate Silver

The odds in the Presidential race have shifted radically in the past two weeks, with Obama surging to his most commanding lead this year.



Romney’s response to the Libya embassy attack appears to have hurt him badly, with critics on both political teams assailing him.

On Intrade, Obama’s chances of getting re-elected have shot up to 64%, up from 57% only a couple of days ago.

On Betfair, the UK-based online betting site, Obama’s odds are nearing 70%:

The New York Times polling guru Nate Silver, meanwhile, now gives Obama an 81% chance of getting re-elected.

