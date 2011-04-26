Obama's Odds Of Getting Reelected Are Falling...

Obama’s odds on Intrade of getting reelected in 2012 peaked a couple of months ago and have been falling steadily since.



As of today, he has a 59% chance of getting reelected.

Our Politics Editor John Ellis thinks Obama’s current odds are likely worse than Intrade suggests. In recent polls, 68% of Americans say they think the country’s on the wrong track. This percentage, Ellis says, is deep into “uh oh” territory for an incumbent president.

Photo: Intrade

