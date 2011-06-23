Obama's Odds Of Getting Reelected Continue To Fall -- Now Only 58%

Henry Blodget

President Obama’s odds of getting re-elected on prediction-market Intrade continue to slip and are now only 58%.

Obama odds

Photo: Intrade

Our politics editor, John Ellis, says that even these odds overstate Obama’s chances. Thanks to the economy, Ellis says, Obama’s in trouble.

Meanwhile, Mitt Romney’s hold on the GOP front-runner slot continues to widen. Intrade now puts Romney’s odds of capturing the nomination at 35%.

Romney odds

Photo: Intrade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.