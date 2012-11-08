These Are The Legal Bigwigs Who Could Replace Eric Holder

Amy Klobuchar

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

Attorney General Eric Holder hasn’t had an easy few months. He took a beating over the government’s botched Fast and Furious “gun-walking” operation, so he might want a break.Still, we can’t assume Holder will step aside now that Obama has won another four years in office.



With that caveat in mind, the Wall Street Journal still decided to take a look at some of the legal bigwigs Obama might choose to be his next AG.

Here are a few of the more interesting names the WSJ floated:

Kathy Ruemmler is currently White House counsel and served on the task force that investigated the epic, criminal collapse of Enron.

Preet Bharara is another possibility. He’s the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, and he has a reputation for busting corruption on Wall Street.

Amy Klobuchar could also be the next AG. She’s the senior U.S. senator from Minnesota, and The New York Times has speculated she may be the first female president of the United States.

Head on over to the WSJ for more possible AG picks >

SEE ALSO: A Tea Party Group Accusing Ohio Of Voter Fraud Got Blasted For Forging Signatures >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.