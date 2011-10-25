Obama's New Slogan Has Already Been Co-Opted By The GOP

Photo: Twitter

After “Pass This Bill,” went nowhere, President Barack Obama will unveil his new jobs-related slogan today in Las Vegas: “We Can’t Wait.”But before he rolls it out for the first time to hammer Congress for failing to pass his jobs bill, Republicans are already co-opting it to mock Obama on Twitter.



#WeCantWait was trending nationwide on Twitter Monday evening — with a significant number of snarky tweets critical of Obama.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Speaker of the House John Boehner’s office sent out a press release titled “‘We Can’t Wait’ for Democrats to Work with Republicans on Jobs.”

The same thing happened with the Obama campaign’s “Attack Watch” program, which was meant to push back against GOP charges but ended up as a laughingstock.

Here are some of the tweets:

