Is Obama Building A Bunker Under The White House Lawn?

Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP Photo

For over two years, crews have torn up the North Lawn of the White House just outside the West Wing for what the General Services Administration calls a “utility upgrade.”But it seems everyone — including people who work at the White House — think something else is going on.



One West Wing official told The New York Times last month that “It is security-related construction,” adding “Even we don’t know exactly what.”

There are two other bunkers on the White House grounds — the hardened Situation Room, and the nuclear shelter under the East Wing. Is this a third? Is this some other secret underground project?

