A Breakdown Of Obama's NCAA Tournament Picks

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



In what has become an annual tradition, United States President Barack Obama has once again unveiled his March Madness bracket to ESPN’s Andy Katz as part of Wednesday’s morning edition of the network’s flagship program, SportsCenter.

Obama first completed a bracket for a national audience in 2009, when he correctly predicted the North Carolina Tar Heels would win the National Championship.

However, the President’s fortunes have faded since his 2009 debut. The Commander in Chief failed to pick any of the Final Four teams in 2010, and struck out once again in 2011 when No. 3 seed Connecticut won the NCAA Tournament.

Obama had Kansas winning that year’s tournament with Connecticut bowing out to Duke in the Elite Eight.

This year, the venerable Head of State is back and on a mission to prove how great of a basketball fan he really is.

Read on for a breakdown of President Obama’s 2012 March Madness predictions over at Bleacher Report >

