Check Out How Much Security Tails The Obamas On Their Night Stroll To A Museum

The Obamas had a busy Sunday yesterday full of family activities.



While playing basketball and visiting a museum are what many ordinary American families might do on a day off, the first family cannot take a step without a heavy security detail surrounding them.

Check out the raw video below to see how many muscle men guard the Obamas on their stroll to the Corcoran Gallery of Art last night just a block away from the White House.



