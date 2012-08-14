Check Out Obama's Tumblr Memes: 'Meet Paul Ryan, Who Is Actually The Worst'

Photo: barackobama.tumblr.com

President Obama’s official campaign Tumblr has introduced Republican vice presidential hopeful Paul Ryan to its followers in a manner that has raised some eyebrows: Under a meme-like image of Paul, the text reads, “In case you missed all the excitement this weekend: Meet Paul Ryan, who is actually the worst.”

Click here for other Tumblr posts>

Although Obama directed some harsh words towards Ryan’s policies, for the most part the president has been civil towards the nominee, calling the Congressman “a decent man,” and a “family man.” While “the worst” may be a casual Millennial colloquialism, as New York Magazine says, “it’s still pretty weird to hear that phrase coming from an official mouthpiece of the president.”



Obama’s campaign has been hailed for speaking fluent social media. One of Facebook’s co-founders even launched the President’s Facebook page. Obama also hosts Twitter questions and answers sessions, and he even Tweeted Michael Phelps. The GOP has made a concerted effort to combat the Democrats handle on the medium.



Other official Obama campaign Romney/Ryan posts, which link to a website dubbing them “the go back team,” also embrace memes and Millennial catch-phrases (watch out for “this guy” references). Obama’s team understands and employs Internet-speak. In fact, the post in question was put up directly before a post about the President praising NASA’s “Mohawk Guy,” whom the internet already turned into a meme, made famous while working on the Curiosity.

What do you think: funny or too far?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.