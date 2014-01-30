The Internet Went Nuts For Obama's 'Mad Men' Reference In The State Of The Union

President Obama dropped a great “Mad Men” reference during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

While discussing gender income inequality, the POTUS stated:

“Today, women make up about half our workforce. But they still make 77 cents for every dollar a man earns. That is wrong, and in 2014, it’s an embarrassment. A woman deserves equal pay for equal work … It’s time to do away with workplace policies that belong in a Mad Men episode.”

The minute the “Mad Men” remark was made, the Internet went nuts, with it generating close to 34,000 tweets per minute and becoming the most-tweeted moment of the night.

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner subsequently released a statement following the State of the Union:

“I support the president, and I’m honored that our show is part of a much-needed national conversation,” Weiner said, according to a tweet from New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff.

“Mad Men” returns to AMC for its seventh and final season on Sunday, April 13.

In the meantime, watch Obama get “Mad” below:

The memes have already started:





