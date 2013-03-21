Obama's Limo Broke Down In Israel After Being Filled With Diesel

DiscoverThe Beast.President Obama’s limousine, the armoured vehicle known as “The Beast,” broke down today at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, after being wrongly filled with diesel instead of gasoline.



According to the Times of Israel, the vehicle would not start, and another presidential limousine was flown in as a replacement.

The president arrived in Israel Wednesday morning for a two-day visit.

The newspaper reported that Channel 2 put the blame on the visitors: “The Americans filled it up with diesel, rather than petrol.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.