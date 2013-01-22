Everyone's Talking About Obama's 'Surprisingly' Liberal Speech

Photo: AP

Obama just wrapped up his inauguration speech.The #1 reaction? It was liberal.



He hit on climate change, saving entitlements, and gay rights in solid ways.

There was no faux centrism.

For example, on climate change he said:

We, the people, still believe that our obligations as Americans are not just to ourselves, but to all posterity. We will respond to the threat of climate change, knowing that the failure to do so would betray our children and future generations. Some may still deny the overwhelming judgment of science, but none can avoid the devastating impact of raging fires, and crippling drought, and more powerful storms. The path towards sustainable energy sources will be long and sometimes difficult. But America cannot resist this transition; we must lead it. We cannot cede to other nations the technology that will power new jobs and new industries – we must claim its promise. That is how we will maintain our economic vitality and our national treasure – our forests and waterways; our croplands and snowcapped peaks. That is how we will preserve our planet, commanded to our care by God. That’s what will lend meaning to the creed our fathers once declared.

And on gay rights, he wrote:

It is now our generation’s task to carry on what those pioneers began. For our journey is not complete until our wives, our mothers, and daughters can earn a living equal to their efforts. Our journey is not complete until our gay brothers and sisters are treated like anyone else under the law – for if we are truly created equal, then surely the love we commit to one another must be equal as well. Our journey is not complete until no citizen is forced to wait for hours to exercise the right to vote. Our journey is not complete until we find a better way to welcome the striving, hopeful immigrants who still see America as a land of opportunity; until bright young students and engineers are enlisted in our workforce rather than expelled from our country. Our journey is not complete until all our children, from the streets of Detroit to the hills of Appalachia to the quiet lanes of Newtown, know that they are cared for, and cherished, and always safe from harm.

And he even took a shot at the GOP:

We cannot mistake absolutism for principle…

The reaction: He won the election, and he can finally give a liberal speech.

This is a suprisingly liberal speech. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 21, 2013

This is a speech a president gives when he knows he doesn’t need to worry about getting re-elected. — The Fix (@TheFix) January 21, 2013

Obama not shying away from a liberal agenda: gay rights, immigration, Newtown (guns), collective action, entitlements. “We must act.” — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2013

I believe this is the most ‘progressive’ speech Obama has ever given — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) January 21, 2013

For the full tet of the speech, see here.

