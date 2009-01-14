Obamas Keep Old White House Chef

After months of speculation over who Obama would appoint to the most important cabinet position, that of White House chef, the President-Elect has decided to stick with current cook Christeta Comerford. While this may be a disappointment to gambling foodies, Oprah might be relieved that she doesn’t have to give up her personal chef.



Washington Post: Mrs. Obama announced yesterday that the family would keep on Cristeta Comerford, who became the first woman to hold the position when Laura Bush hired her in 2005.

“Cristeta Comerford brings such incredible talent to the White House operation and came very highly regarded from the Bush family,” the incoming first lady said in a statement. “Also the mum of a young daughter, I appreciated our shared perspective on the importance of healthy eating and healthy families. I look forward to working with her in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, the menu for Obama’s first meal as President, the Inaugural Luncheon, has been revealed.

Luxist: First Course: Seafood Stew

Duckhorn Vineyards, 2007 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

Second Course: A Brace of American Birds (pheasant and duck), served with Sour Cherry Chutney and Molasses Sweet Potatoes

Goldeneye, 2005 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley

Third Course: Apple Cinnamon Sponge Cake and Sweet Cream Glacé

Korbel Natural “Special Inaugural Cuvée,”

California Champagne

This year’s meal will have a Lincoln theme to commemorate the bicentennial of the birth of Abraham Lincoln. The first course will be served on replicas of china from his presidency.

The tables will be decorated with floral arrangements, designed by JLB Floral of Alexandria, Virginia and featuring Red Charlotte roses, Rouge Basier roses, Hot Lady roses, a floribunda rose called Hot Majolica, hydrangea in shades of blues and purples, and light blue delphinium in a footed brass compote.

