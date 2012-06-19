Obama's Ambassador Nominee Has Withdrawn Over His Sexy Email Exchange With A WSJ Reporter

Brett McGurk, the diplomat President Obama nominated to be his ambassador to Iraq, withdrew his name from consideration today, just one week after a racy email exchange between McGurk and Wall Street Journal reporter Gina Chon became public.



The New York Times reports that McGurk submitted his letter of withdrawal on Monday, citing Republican resistance to his confirmation, which has been fuelled by the scandal.

Chon resigned from the WSJ last week amid public scrutiny over the emails, which were sent in 2008, when she was a Baghdad correspondent for the Journal, and McGurk was a senior advisor for then-President George W. Bush.

In his letter to Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, McGurk also cited his concern for Chon, whom he married last summer.

“The most difficult part of this process, however, was watching my wife become a part of it,” he wrote, according to the Times. “She is the most precious thing in the world to me, and the depiction of our relationship has been both surreal and devastating.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.