Obama's Inauguration Video Not As Popular As Puppy Cam

CNN says it served 13.9 million live video streams leading up to President Obama’s inauguration.



Amazing numbers, but not quite massive enough to surpass the most popular live streaming video of all time, Ustream’s world famous Puppy cam.

Way back during the Bush era, that video hit 15 million views (totaling 773 viewer years) on December 11, 2008. It’s up to 15.6 million now.

