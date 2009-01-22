Obama's Inauguration: More Popular Than Google (GOOG)

Yesterday’s inauguaration of Barack Obama as President may have been the 5th most watched net event ever, but all those people glued to their streaming video feeds weren’t surfing the rest of the web.



That’s what Google (GOOG) says, with a graph showing how search queries plummeted during the event:

It’s an interesting chart from Google, whose staff supported Obama in a big way. But how come no absolute numbers from Google? Just how much did search decline?

See Also: Obama Inauguration 5th Most Watched Net Event Ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.