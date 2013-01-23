Celebrities Tweeted Support For Obama's Inaugural Speech

Ashley Hufford

Yesterday, President Obama was sworn in for his second term on a cold Martin Luther King Day in Washington DC. Beyoncé gave a killer performance, speeches were read, and celebrities from near and far shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Most approved of Obama’s return to office and his speech: 

Kelly Clarkson Twitter

Twitter/@kelly_clarkson


neil patrick harris tweet

Photo: @ActuallyNPH / Twitter

And, there were those who were underwhelmed:

Katy Perry focused less on the event, and more on accessories:

Katy Perry Tweet

Photo: Twitter/@KatyPerry

Kelly Clarkson Tweet 2

Twitter/@kelly_clarkson


And, then there was the Tweet from the man of the hour:

barack obama tweet

@BarackObama / Twitter

