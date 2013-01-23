Celebrities Tweeted Support For Obama's Inaugural Speech

Yesterday, President Obama was sworn in for his second term on a cold Martin Luther King Day in Washington DC. Beyoncé gave a killer performance, speeches were read, and celebrities from near and far shared their thoughts on the occasion.
Most approved of Obama’s return to office and his speech:
1st time a president of US in an inaugural speech has called for equal rights for gay and lesbian Americans, also referenced Stonewall.
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) January 21, 2013
On this monumental day, we celebrate two amazing and inspirational men.. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama!
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 22, 2013
Tough day for Michelle Obama’s ex-boyfriends
— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 21, 2013
Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter
Great to hear President Obama call for climate action in today’s #inaug2013 address. Congratulations Mr. President bit.ly/VgnNwd
— Al Gore (@algore) January 21, 2013
Photo: @ActuallyNPH / Twitter
Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitter
And, there were those who were underwhelmed:
Clearly Obama flunked his first term since he’s being forced to repeat it again.
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 22, 2013
Photo: @realDonaldTrump / Twitter
Katy Perry focused less on the event, and more on accessories:
Photo: Twitter/@KatyPerry
Plenty praised Beyoncé’s performance:
BOOM! #Beyonce
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2013
The hardest song in any repertoire, the National Anthem.She had to remove the in-ear monitor. It’s a bear.She sang beautifully.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 21, 2013
And, then there was the Tweet from the man of the hour:
