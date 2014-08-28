Obama Has A Very Impressive Diet, According To Australia's Ex-Foreign Minister

AP / Alex Brandon ‘Leader of the Free World and Leader of the Slim People of America’, then Senator Barack Obama in a Honolulu vacation in August, 2008. Obama is part of ‘the elite of the flat-stomached’ according to Australia’s former Foreign Minister, Bob Carr.

President Barack Obama’s “steely resolve” in avoiding sugar, carbs, and fat has been praised by Australia’s former Foreign Minister, Bob Carr.

The comments appear in “Diary of a Foreign Minister,“ a collection of journal entries published by Carr after retiring from Australian federal politics.

President Obama, left, and Senator Carr, right, attend a G-20 Working Session at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 5, 2013.

In an entry after a dinner at the 2013 G20 meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, Carr describes President Obama as “Leader of the Free World and Leader of the Slim People of America.”

“Anything with sugar, carbs or fat in it he pushed to one side,” Carr notes.

In another entry, Carr describes Obama — along with former CIA Director David Petraeus and Secretary of State John Kerry — as belonging to “the elite of the flat-stomached.”

“Men who’ve looked at the prospect of swelling belly fat and settled on strategies to stay slim,” he wrote.

Carr laments that, “outside a circle of the ruling elite, nobody in America is lean anymore.”

“A plot by the fat people of America”

On November 10, 2012, when Carr learns that David Petraeus has resigned as Director of the CIA after an extra-marital affair, Carr writes “an affair is elevated to a hanging offence.”

AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais Gen. David Petraeus: ‘Their best military commander, and author of the text on counter-insurgency, the leader of the surge in Afghanistan, a dedicated public servant,’ Carr writes.

“Their best military commander, and author of the text on counter-insurgency, the leader of the surge in Afghanistan, a dedicated public servant. Next step — chemical castration mandated for cabinet appointees?”

“Or maybe,” Carr muses, “it was a plot by the fat people of America against a greyhound-fit public servant who could run rings around them.”

Carr’s diaries offer bi-partisan praise for many American politicians — including John McCain, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Republican Senator Roy Blunt — however, the diplomat harshly condemns the Bush Administration.

According to Carr, President George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, and Dick Cheney “bankrupted the country and drained its military strength.”

