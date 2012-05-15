Obama's Huge Double Standard On Private Equity Was Exposed At $2 Million Fundraiser Last Night

Photo: AP

On the very same day he launched a sustained attack on Mitt Romney for his work at private equity firm Bain Capital, Obama raised over two million dollars at an event hosted by private equity kind, Hamilton “Tony” James, COO of Blackstone. But Devin Dwyer of ABC News points out that Obama has lashed out at some other Blackstone executives in the past.



The Obama campaign has been critical of other Blackstone executives — those who have donated to Mitt Romney’s campaign — accusing them of “betting against America” and doing “less-than-reputable” deals that resulted in outsourcing and layoffs.

So, follow that logic. If you are in private equity and you donated to Mitt Romney, the president accuses you of “betting against America.” And if you are in private equity and donated to Barack Obama, you’ll be a guest at a White House state dinner, as James was earlier this year.

Last month the Obama campaign singled out Paul “Chip” Schorr, who works for Blackstone of “betting against America” and being “less-than-reputable” in his dealings.

As ABC’s Dwyer pointed out last month, “Unmentioned by Team Obama, however, is that the president and chief operating office of Blackstone – Hamilton E. James – is a major Obama supporter and donor, who has presumably participated in and benefitted from many of the same investment practices for which Schorr is criticised.

Just glaring.

See also Barack Obama Unleashes An Enormous Assault On Mitt Romney’s Time At Bain.>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.