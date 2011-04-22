A New Poll Has Some Horrible News For Obama

Joe Weisenthal
A new poll from NYT/CBS has some horrible news for Obama.A few nuggets:

  • Optimism about the state of the economy is at its lowest level in two years.
  • In one month, the number of folks pessimistic about the economy has jumped 13%!
  • 57% of voters disapprove of Obama’s handling of the economy.
  • Cutting spending is WAY more popular than raising taxes to pay for existing federal programs.
  • The GOP is more trusted than Obama to handle the deficit (44% to 39%).
  • 35% say Obama isn’t compromising enough with the GOP. Just 20% say that about Republicans.
  • 57% agree that changes to Medicare are necessary.
  • 63% oppose raising the debt limit.
  • Of the people who oppose raising the debt limit, 51% would still oppose, even if it meant a surge in interest rates.

