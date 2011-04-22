A New Poll Has Some Horrible News For Obama

Photo: The White House Flickr

A new poll from NYT/CBS has some horrible news for Obama.A few nuggets:



Optimism about the state of the economy is at its lowest level in two years.

In one month, the number of folks pessimistic about the economy has jumped 13%!

57% of voters disapprove of Obama’s handling of the economy.

Cutting spending is WAY more popular than raising taxes to pay for existing federal programs.

The GOP is more trusted than Obama to handle the deficit (44% to 39%).

35% say Obama isn’t compromising enough with the GOP. Just 20% say that about Republicans.

57% agree that changes to Medicare are necessary.

63% oppose raising the debt limit.

Of the people who oppose raising the debt limit, 51% would still oppose, even if it meant a surge in interest rates.

