A New Poll Has Some Horrible News For Obama

Photo: The White House Flickr
A new poll from NYT/CBS has some horrible news for Obama.A few nuggets:
- Optimism about the state of the economy is at its lowest level in two years.
- In one month, the number of folks pessimistic about the economy has jumped 13%!
- 57% of voters disapprove of Obama’s handling of the economy.
- Cutting spending is WAY more popular than raising taxes to pay for existing federal programs.
- The GOP is more trusted than Obama to handle the deficit (44% to 39%).
- 35% say Obama isn’t compromising enough with the GOP. Just 20% say that about Republicans.
- 57% agree that changes to Medicare are necessary.
- 63% oppose raising the debt limit.
- Of the people who oppose raising the debt limit, 51% would still oppose, even if it meant a surge in interest rates.
