Obama's Star-Studded Hollywood Swing Caused A Real Carmageddon

President Barack Obama popped into Los Angeles for a couple of star-studded fundraisers yesterday, arriving just in time for the city’s already-brutal rush hour traffic.



The traffic delays — which basically brought to life unrealized fears of this summer’s Carmageddon — were made exponentially worse by an impromptu stop for soul food at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles that shut down parts of Wilshire Boulevard.

Despite the White House’s insistence that the President’s western swing is not a tax-payer funded reelection tour, Obama’s L.A. appearances looked suspiciously like campaign stops. According to pool reports, he pressed flesh and mugged for photos with Roscoe’s diners, before ordering the No. 9 “Country Boy” — three wings with a waffle — and joining a more high-brow crowd at two celebrity-rich donor events.

The President’s first fundraising stop was an intimate, $35,800-a-head affair hosted by Will Smith’s business partner James Lassiter and his wife. Smith and Magic Johnson were also in attendance.

The second, and larger, event was at the Hancock Park mansion of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas, and co-hosted by Eva Longoria, who introduced the President. The $5,000-a-head dinner was billed as Obama’s “first ever Latino fundraiser.”

