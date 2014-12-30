Obama's Golf Game Disrupts Soldiers' Wedding

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama gestures on the second green as he plays golf at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe January 2, 2014.

President Barack Obama reportedly issued a personal apology over the weekend after his golf game forced a pair of Army captains to relocate their wedding on a military base in Hawaii.

Bride Natalie Heimel and groom Edward Mallue Jr. actually invited Obama, who is on his annual vacation, to attend their Saturday wedding at Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, according to a Bloomberg report published Monday morning. They received a letter in response saying the president would unfortunately be unable to attend the event.

The soon-to-be-married couple were separately told they would be forced to move their wedding, which was scheduled for the next day, because Obama would be golfing at that location.

“It was kind of ironic they got the letter from them and then, within hours, they were told they had to be moved due to him,” Mallue’s sister told Bloomberg. “It was emotional, especially for her — she’s the bride and in less than 24 hours they had to change everything they had planned.”

Naile Brennan, the manager of K Bay Catering, which Bloomberg reported was “handling logistics” for the wedding, said the company prepares for last minute changes to events on the course when the president is visiting the base. According to Brennan Mallue and Heimel had their ceremony moved to another location on the base that is “much prettier.

Afterwards, Obama put in a personal call to the bride after Bloomberg inquired about the forced wedding relocation.

“He apologised and congratulated them,” the sister said. “We were all there, it was perfect.”

