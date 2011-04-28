Actually, Obama Just Pulled A Brilliant Political Move Right Before Your Eyes

Our initial thinking was in line with everyone else’s. Obama made a mistake by taking the birther issue off the table, and giving a big “win” to Donald trump.



But actually this was the right move.

Obama desperately would love to go mano a mano with someone like Trump in the general election.

Think how sick to his stomach Mitt Romney must have been, watching Trump gloat and declare victory, and then get a huge uninterrupted press conference talking about his China and Libya policies.

Obama didn’t end the craziness. He elevated the crazies.

Bravo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.