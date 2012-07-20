Obama's Old Harlem Apartment Hits The Rental Market For $2,400 A Month

A charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom Upper West Side apartment just hit the rental market for $2,400 a month.



Nothing special, right? Did we mention that President Obama lived there in the early 1980s while he was a student at Columbia University?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Obama and his roommate paid just $180 a month each for the 109th street apartment back in the day. Today, you have a chance to live in this historic apartment at a slightly steeper price.

The apartment’s Citi Habitats listing outlines its few amenities, like a galley kitchen, exposed brick and hardwood floors. Oh, and don’t forget the “unbeatable dinner conversation” that can arise from eating in the President’s old stomping grounds.

Citi Habitats broker Zak Kneider said to the WSJ that this apartment, while in a nice neighbourhood, is not by any means a tricked-out residence.

“Obviously, this is not a Mount Vernon or a Monticello,” Kneider said to the WSJ. “It’s a typical New York City walk-up. A million other people in New York live in these type of apartments.”

In fact, the apartment’s former renter is its main selling point.

“Live like a president!!!” the listing boasts, adding that if you rent the apartment, “you just might end up in the White House one day.”

Is that a guarantee? We’ll take it.

