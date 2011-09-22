Obama's Florida Problem: Perry Leads GOP, But Romney Would Take The State

It’s hard to over-emphasise the importance of Florida in the Presidential race, serving as a key state in the nominating campaign — and likely the deciding state in the general election a little over 13 months from now.



Likewise, it’s hard to overemphasize the significant of a new Quinnipiac University poll that has Barack Obama trailing Mitt Romney and tying Rick Perry in the state — with a disapproval rating of 57 per cent.

Nearly every scenario that has him winning reelection, has Obama taking Florida — meaning unless he can turn the numbers around, and fast, his odds of retaining the White House will continue to fall.

A majority of voters in Florida also believe that Obama does not deserve a second term.

Perry leads in a primary matchup against Romney 31-22, and the momentum is in Perry’s favour. Romney’s share of the electorate has been roughly the same for months, while six weeks after announcing for President, Perry has moved from 13 per cent to the front-runner position. No other candidate reached double-digits in the poll.

Romney would defeat Obama 47-40 in a general election match-up, while Perry would tie the president, lending more credence to the former Massachusetts governor’s electability argument.

