Obama's Flickr Stream Already Inspiring Great Photoshops

As we had hoped, the creative commons licence on the official White House Flickr stream is leading to some excellent Photoshop work. (One reason they’re not licensed “public domain” is because Flickr doesn’t support that.)

Here’s one that was made with Aviary’s online image editing tools. (Aviary is a NY-based Web startup reportedly backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.)

Here’s the whole layered file. And here’s the original of Obama and Biden putting on the White House lawn by White House photographer Pete Souza.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.