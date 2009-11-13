Obama's First Huge Act Of Courage: Quitting Afghanistan

If this is true, it’s the ballsiest move we’ve seen yet out of this administration.



AP: President Barack Obama does not plan to accept any of the Afghanistan war options presented by his national security team, pushing instead for revisions to clarify how and when U.S. troops would turn over responsibility to the Afghan Government, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

That stance comes in the midst of forceful reservations about a possible troop buildup from the U.S. ambassador in Afghanistan, Karl Eikenberry, according to a second top administration official.

In strongly worded classified cables to Washington, Eikenberry said he had misgivings about sending in new troops while there are still so many questions about the leadership of Afghan President Hamid Karzia.

Predictably, conservatives will lambaste him for this and liberals will rejoice at the seeming pullback from war. But neither side quite has it right. Afghanistan is thoroughly unwinnable. There’s no hope of cogent nationhood there, and as everyone knows, every foreign power has been foiled and decimated by the locals.

It would be politically easier to do an Iraq-like troop surge, but deep down there’s nobody who really thinks it would work as well as it has in Iraq. So while Obama hasn’t taken on Wall Street, or significantly gone back on Bush’s more controversial policies, here’s a move that shows some guts.

