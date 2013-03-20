Obama Has Released His Final Four Picks, And There's One Big Surprise

As part of what has become an annual tradition, President Barack Obama revealed his Final Four picks this morning on ESPN.



There’s one little surprise in Obama’s Final Four: He has third-seeded Florida coming out of the South bracket. His other three picks are No. 1 Louisville, No. 1 Indiana, and No. 2 Ohio State.

Obama doesn’t have the best track record with his March Madness picks. Last season, he picked North Carolina to win the national championship. It lost in the Elite Eight. Two of his Final Four picks last year — Ohio State and Kentucky — did make it to the Final Four.

Obama does have one triumph in this five-year tradition — he correctly picked North Carolina to win the 2009 national championship.

The day Obama makes his March Madness picks is also traditionally Republicans’ favourite day to attack him for not spending his time doing something that would seem more important. Today, they’re hitting him for not releasing a budget.

ESPN will unveil Obama’s full bracket at 9 a.m. ET. We’ll update this post with more as it comes.

