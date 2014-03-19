Here's Obama's Full NCAA Tournament Bracket

President Barack Obama has released his full NCAA tournament bracket, and his pick to win it is Michigan State.

He unveiled his Final Four on “SportsCenter” Tuesday night: No. 1 overall seed Florida, No. 1 seed Arizona, No. 4 seed Michigan State, and No. 4 seed Louisville. He likes the Spartans to beat Louisville in the final.

Despite the inclusion of two No. 4 seeds, Obama’s is a relatively common Final Four pick — the consensus is that Louisville was badly underseeded and Michigan State is hitting its stride after winning the Big Ten tournament. In fact, it’s by far the most popular Final Four combination.

“These are not imaginative picks,” Obama told ESPN’s Andy Katz. “But I think they’re the right ones.”

Obama’s bracket last year ranked in the 74.4th percentile out of more than 8 million brackets on ESPN.com.

The rest of his bracket doesn’t contain much more surprise. Aside from the two No. 4 seeds, he has the two No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds (Kansas, Wisconsin, Villanova) and a No. 3 seed (Duke) in the Elite Eight.

He has two No. 12 seeds (Harvard and North Dakota State) upsetting No. 5 seeds in the first round. He also picked No. 6-seeded North Carolina and Ohio State to beat No. 3 seeds Iowa State and Syracuse in the second roun, respectively.

