Obama's Top Environmental Watchdog Lisa Jackson Will Step Down

Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Jackson, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced today that she will step down after President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address in January, the AP reported. Jackson leaves after four years of high-profile opposition and political fights with congressional Republicans. Major issues included the Keystone XL oil pipeline and new regulations on coal plants.



She was also a key player in the administration’s fight against global warming, leading the fight to ensure higher fuel economy standards on motor vehicles.

She said that she is “confident the ship is sailing in the right direction” at the EPA.

In November, Politico’s Edward-Issac Dovere noted that Jackson “has been eyeing a departure for a potential political run where she used to work in New Jersey or back in her native New Orleans.” But she provided no immediate reason for leaving.

Obama released a statement after Jackson’s departure, saying she has led a “sensible and important” EPA effort during her time at the administration:

Over the last four years, Lisa Jackson has shown an unwavering commitment to the health of our families and our children. Under her leadership, the EPA has taken sensible and important steps to protect the air we breathe and the water we drink, including implementing the first national standard for harmful mercury pollution, taking important action to combat climate change under the Clean Air Act, and playing a key role in establishing historic fuel economy standards that will save the average American family thousands of dollars at the pump, while also slashing carbon pollution. Lisa has been an important part of my team, and I want to thank her for her service in my Administration and her tireless efforts to benefit the American people. I wish her all the best wherever her future takes her.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.