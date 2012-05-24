Obama's Department Of Energy Is An Enormous Embarrassment

Remember the Solyndra disaster?



In an effort to “put Americans back to work,” the Obama Administration loaned the company $535 million to aid in the construction of a manufacturing plant for solar panels.

Energy Secretary Steven Chu called the investment “part of President Obama’s aggressive strategy to put Americans back to work.” Ultimately, the company ended up having to lay off droves of employees and filed for bankruptcy, despite its original promise to create thousands of new jobs.

An in-depth look at the Administration’s energy investments shows that Solyndra is just the tip of the iceberg.

