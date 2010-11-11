Obama's Deficit Commission Wants To Cuts $150 Billion In defence Spending

Obama’s deficit commission has one major target and it’s extremely controversial: defence.



Half of the $200 billion cuts proposed by the commission co-chairs will come out of the military.

In fact, the cuts come to much more than $100 billion, if you include measures to alter weapons procurement and development plans.

For a Democratic president or just about any mainstream politician, cutting defence spending has always been a politically impossible proposal.

Here’s a rundown of the cuts:

Secretary-Gates-endorsed efficiency measures ($28 billion savings by 2015)

Reduce procurement by 15 per cent ($20 billion)

Cancel the Marine Corps version of the F-35 ($17.6 billion)

Buy F-16 and F/A-18Es instead of F-35s ($9.5 billion)

Freeze non-combat military pay for three years ($9.2 billion)

Reduce military personnel stationed at overseas bases in Europe and Asia by one-third ($8.5 billion)

Reduce spending on R&D by 10 per cent ($7.0 billion)

Military health care reform ($6.0 billion)

Double Secretary Gates’ cuts to defence spending ($5.4 billion)

Replace military personnel performing commercial activities with civilians ($5.4 billion)

Freeze federal salaries and bonuses for civilians at the DoD for three years ($5.3 billion)

Reduce spending on base support and facilities maintenance ($3.4 billion)

Cancel the Navy’s Future Maritime Prepositioning Force ($2.7 billion)

Cancel the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, the Ground Combat Vehicle, and the Joint Tactical Radio ($2.3 billion)

End procurement of the V-22 Osprey — an amphibious vehicle for the Marine Corps ($1.1 billion)

Cancel the Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle — another amphibious vehicle for the Marine Corps ($650 million)

And a few more…

Backing the entire plan could be political suicide for Obama.

Now check out the deficit commission’s complete plan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.