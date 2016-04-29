Here's the trailer for the rom-com about Barack and Michelle Obama's first date

Miramax Films Tika Sumpter and Parker Sawyers as young Michelle and Barack Obama in ‘Southside with You.’

The first trailer for “Southside with You” shows a confident, though broke, Barack Obama and a tough-talking Michelle Obama on their epic first date.

Executive produced by singer John Legend, “Southside with You” is set in Chicago in 1989. The First Lady was then known as Michelle Robinson (played by Tika Sumpter). She and Obama (Parker Sawyers) were attorneys at the same law firm.

Despite his date’s tough exterior, Barack is confident that his good looks and smooth demeanour aren’t lost on Michelle.

What happens next in the movie, which was written and directed by Richard Tanne, is anyone’s guess as the daylong date takes the young lawyers across Chicago, including stops at the Art Institute of Chicago, a showing of Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” and their seemingly innocent first kiss in front of, yes, an ice cream parlor.

Will Michelle make sure she doesn’t fall for just “another smooth-talking brother”? Spoiler alert: This one is special.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Southside with You” hit theatres on August 26, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.