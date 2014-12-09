Here's Obama's Hilarious Segment From Last Night's 'Colbert Report'

Thomson Reuters President Obama appears on The Colbert Report in Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama appeared on “The Colbert Report” Monday night and took over a segment on the show.

He told Colbert: “You’ve taken plenty of shots at my job, I’m going to take a shot at yours.”

Obama read the prompter for Colbert’s “The Word” segment (which Obama changed to “The Decree”) while jokes appeared on screen next to him.

He mostly joked about Obamacare, a major point of contention during his two terms as president.

Check out some of the jokes that popped up on screen while Obama was giving his “Decree”:

When he discussed Obamacare:

He said there are things both parties actually like about Obamacare:

And pointed out that children can stay on their parents’ policies until they’re 26:

And that 7 million people have signed up for Obamacare in the past year:

Then he asked how you stop something that more and more people are starting to like:

He said that even if Republicans repealed Obamacare, they’d have to replace it with their own healthcare plan:

He also dropped a joke about Mitch-McConnell-Care:

Obama said there’s only one surefire way to kill Obamacare:

He said he’d have to make signing up unappealing to young people:

And he acknowledged that Obamacare’s website rollout had been “a little bumpy”:

But he assured people that the new website works, and wondered how to get the message out to young people since they don’t watch “real news shows like this one”:

He said going on a comedy show was “beneath his dignity”:

This was one of Colbert’s last episodes before he takes over David Letterman’s job on CBS’ “Late Show.”

The final episode of The Colbert Report is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.