Here's Obama's Hilarious Segment From Last Night's 'Colbert Report'

Pamela Engel
U.S. President Barack Obama appears on The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert at the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Thomson ReutersPresident Obama appears on The Colbert Report in Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama appeared on “The Colbert Report” Monday night and took over a segment on the show.

He told Colbert: “You’ve taken plenty of shots at my job, I’m going to take a shot at yours.”

Obama read the prompter for Colbert’s “The Word” segment (which Obama changed to “The Decree”) while jokes appeared on screen next to him.

He mostly joked about Obamacare, a major point of contention during his two terms as president.

Check out some of the jokes that popped up on screen while Obama was giving his “Decree”:

When he discussed Obamacare:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

He said there are things both parties actually like about Obamacare:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

And pointed out that children can stay on their parents’ policies until they’re 26:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

And that 7 million people have signed up for Obamacare in the past year:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

Then he asked how you stop something that more and more people are starting to like:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

He said that even if Republicans repealed Obamacare, they’d have to replace it with their own healthcare plan:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

He also dropped a joke about Mitch-McConnell-Care:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

Obama said there’s only one surefire way to kill Obamacare:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

He said he’d have to make signing up unappealing to young people:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

And he acknowledged that Obamacare’s website rollout had been “a little bumpy”:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

But he assured people that the new website works, and wondered how to get the message out to young people since they don’t watch “real news shows like this one”:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

He said going on a comedy show was “beneath his dignity”:

Obama Colbert ReportScreenshot/YouTube

This was one of Colbert’s last episodes before he takes over David Letterman’s job on CBS’ “Late Show.”

The final episode of The Colbert Report is scheduled for Dec. 18.

