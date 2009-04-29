Obama's Clean Start

Now that we’re 100 days in the new administration, it appears as though it’s time to pause and assess Barack Obama’s early performance. Katie Fehrenbacher at Earth2Tech sizes up the top 10 “green” acts of the administration. We can condense it to the three best things the administration has done.



First: The stimulus package. It’s stuffed with billions in spending allocated for alternative energy development, tax credits, efficiency and many other projects.

Second: Administrative appointments. Naming Lisa Jackson to head up the EPA has already resulted in radical action on carbon dioxide emissions. Steven Chu’s stewardship of the DOE resulted in a loan guarantee for Solyndra, and appears to promise a quicker dispersal of funds.

Third: Talking about alternative energy. The President was elected largely on his powerful oratorical skills. Those haven’t been blunted yet. His regular mentions of new cars like plug-in hybrids, new sources of energy like wind and solar in his speeches, are keeping people focused and interested in alternative energy during a massive economic crisis.

Anecdotally, this seems to be the most important. While the business of renewables struggles like any other, people constantly say to us, ‘Oh it must be a good time to be covering green tech with the new administration.’ They’re right, the President is changing the conversation from if to when on green tech.

