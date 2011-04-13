Here Are The Four Big Things Obama Will Talk About Today

Details of Obama’s big budget speech continue to dribble out.



POLITICO’s Mike Allen tweets out what will be the four big themes, as released by The White House: domestic spending; defence savings; reduce health spending/strengthen Medicare-Medicaid; tax reform.

This is pretty vague, obviously, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Obama didn’t go into all that much detail during his big speech. That doesn’t seem to be his style.

Boehner has already said that any talk of raising taxes is a non-starter.

