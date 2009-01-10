Obama's BlackBerry Endorsements Worth Up To $50 Million (RIMM)

You can’t buy this kind of marketing: Talk that Obama is a BlackBerry addict. Or that Obama is fighting to keep his beloved smartphone, something his handlers are against.



But let’s say you could: How much is the “Obama and his phone” storyline worth to BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion (RIMM)?

$25 to $50 million.

NYT: President-elect Barack Obama has repeatedly said how much his BlackBerry means to him and how he is dreading the prospect of being forced to give it up, because of legal and security concerns, once he takes office….

What could the “BlackBerry president” charge for his plugs of the device if he were not a public servant? More than $25 million, marketing experts say, and maybe as much as $50 million.

“This would be almost the biggest endorsement deal in the history of endorsements,” said Doug Shabelman, the president of Burns Entertainment, which arranges deals between celebrities and companies. READ MORE >

