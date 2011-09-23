Obama's Biggest Accomplishments Three Years In

Three years into his now unpopular presidency, people of all backgrounds, disciplines, and political theology are worried that Barack Obama hasn’t accomplished anything. They point to a flailing economy exacerbated by sky-high unemployment, weakness in global financial markets, and a three-ring circus of congressional bi-partisanship.



It all looks pretty bad. But, I can’t help but wonder: has he really done absolutely nothing? That’s a tough assertion to back up. On the furthest end of supporter’s perspectives, Obama has passed hundreds of pieces of complex legislation, some large-scale and controversial, some below the radar of nationwide attention, and our country is in a better place because of him.

On the other end of the spectrum, supporters who were once rejoicing at his 2009 inauguration are today disheartened and say he hasn’t done enough. They feel let down and disappointed.

In today’s political climate, which resembles more of a fierce, bloody civil war battlefield than a united assembly concerned only with serving our country’s best interests, people either hate Obama and what he stands for, or are lukewarm or mildly interested in what he plans to do next.

But all you’ve got to do is take an objective evaluation of what he’s done, which is the passing of a smorgasbord of legislation and new initiatives, many of which he promised to accomplish while campaigning, and it’s hard to not be impressed.

You need not agree with the context of the laws or how they were passed – but we all need to recognise that what’s been done has been done, despite grave and overwhelming opposition from all sides. Who else can say they’ve been in his shoes and accomplished what his administration has accomplished?

And for those who bad mouth him, I have to ask: Have you been a President of the world’s greatest superpower in the midst of upset, depression-era unemployment and recession? No? So why are you so hard on him? Are you an intellectual Harvard Law grad who worked as a civil liberties lawyer who could you have done things better? I’m sure you’re naive and narcissistic answer is an emphatic “Yes!”

Here’s a three-year recap of Obama’s accomplishments.

TARP – remember that $700 billion doosey? People hate Obama for the big bank bailouts, but they seem to forget that President Bush actually passed TARP in 2008. Obama’s administration merely managed it, and managed it well. The government actually made profits off of selling their massive stake in Citigroup, and more than 85% of TARP has been paid back.

ARRA – better known as the “stimulus package”, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act set aside close to $800 billion to be invested in infrastructure projects, save our nation’s largest banks and credit markets from insolvency, and rescue automakers that had been dying for 25+ years anyway. We’ve only spent about half of what was proposed, by the way. Many independent economists and analysts agree the economy has grown (albeit modestly) and unemployment has stalled out thanks to ARRA. But Republicans counter powerfully with “That’s not true!” Hmmm….who to trust?

Dodd/Frank Bill – for those who stand opposed to consumer protection laws, I have one question for you: do you remember 2007-2008, or have we already forgotten all about that little global financial and credit market freeze/meltdown thingy that happened thanks to deregulation and “free markets”? Oh, and for those who hate taxpayer-funded bailouts (like me), the legislation bans them.

Affordable Care Act – another law with a silly, unimaginative and condescending nickname coined by pundits to downplay the importance of the initiative to appease constituents (“Obamacare” was the best we could come up with?) but otherwise has been needed for a long time coming, the ACA makes healthcare more affordable for everyone. I’m a student and can’t afford healthcare. I would like to. And there’s millions more Americans like me, but we don’t get any attention because being happy about something isn’t cable-worthy.

Military/defence – repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” legislation, stripped tens of billions in financing for new jets that we don’t need, increased funds for national airport security agency and the Department of Homeland Security, broadened educational and veteran’s benefits and access for soldiers at home and overseas, and killed Osama bin Laden. He’s also pulling out troops from Afghanistan. Whew.

Science/Culture/Education – Obama has removed restrictions for stem-cell research enacted by President Bush, effectively opening the door for more investments to investigate further what will likely end up being a technology-age driven cure for all kinds of terminal illnesses. He’s also made bigger investments in public education for land-grant and state universities, and reformed the student aid process for the first time in decades. As a result, lower-income students now have greater access to a college education. He’s also the first black President. For a country that’s nearing 250 years old, that’s pretty awesome.

Taxes – what is everyone complaining about? Taxes in this country today are lower than they’ve been in over 50 years. Calm down, everyone.

Federal Deficit – he hasn’t done much, because he hasn’t been able to. It’s obvious to any logical thinker that spending cuts alone are not going to put much more than a pop-able little car door dent in our swelling $14.7 trillion Federal deficit. We just don’t spend that much. Obama wants a compromise – $3 in spending for every $1 in tax increases on corporations and those making over $250,000 a year. That seems pretty reasonable, but not to a Republican’s agenda.

I’m probably missing a whole bunch of other things Obama has accomplished in his short three year tenure as our nation’s President. Feel free to drop them in the comments section.

Finally, let’s not forget two last major points:

The mess Obama inherited was staggering, overwhelming, and probably impossible to fix in any significant or traditional sense from the start. He’s done just as good a job as anyone – sorry, Michele Bachmann, but when we look back later, we’ll find it’s probably true.

Everyone, from politicians to blue collar workers and the poor, to corporate executives and investors, blames the President when things go wrong. And when things are great, they love the President. It’s in our nature to blame someone, anyone – and the easiest target is the person we collectively elected.

In fact, the last point is so pertinent to our current situation, perhaps the biggest contribution Obama has made was to step up, be a man, take the blame and be the punching bag desperate, frustrated Americans are chomping at the bit to take their anger out on.

Photo Credit: therealnewsjournal.com.

