Obama's Base Abandons Him On Jobs

The White House and Congress share Americans’ blame for the still-stagnant economy, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows. But it is President Barack Obama who has the most to lose if the economy continues to suffer: his liberal and African-American base is fleeing him in droves, frustrated at the president’s inability to improve the economy and create jobs.The percentage of respondents who say that Obama has made the economy worse has increased six points since last October. Now, 37% of Americans share that view.



As the Post notes, that number allows Republicans to more aggressively attack Obama’s performance on the economy.

Even worse for the president’s re-election chances, Obama’s base is deserting him quickly. The percentage of liberal Democrats who support his jobs performance has plunged to 31%—down from 53% last year. The number of African-Americans who believe Obama has helped the economy dropped from 77% last year to just over half now.

