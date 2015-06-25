Which countries love and hate President Obama

Over the past year, the Pew Research Center has interviewed thousands of people from some 40 different countries on a myriad of topics. One of those topics is the world’s views toward the United States of America and its commander-in-chief, President Barack Obama.

In a new report released , Pew combined the insights of 40 different countries to find out how each one views the American president.

Here’s a look at what they found.

1. Obama is more trusted outside of his own country.

Of all the countries surveyed, an average of 65% of people said they have confidence in Obama to “do the right thing regarding world affairs.” Meanwhile, only 58% of Americans feel the same way. In addition, an average of 27% of people say they lack confidence in Obama.

Overall, Pew found that Obama’s global popularity is much higher than his predecessor, George W. Bush.

2. Obama’s image in Israel and Russia has tanked.

Last year, 71% of Israelis said they had confidence in Obama, compared to just 49% this year. In addition, the percentage of Russians who say they have confidence in the president has fallen from 29% two years ago to 11% this year.

Obama has had many highly publicized squabbles with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over America’s nuclear negotiations with Iran and other issues. And US relations with Russia have deteriorated to their lowest levels since the Cold War. The US and European Union allies have imposed harsh sanctions aimed at decimating the Russian economy in the wake of the country’s meddling in Ukraine.

3. Obama’s popularity in India has skyrocketed.

74% of respondents in India express confidence in Obama, up from 48% last year. Pew says this is likely due to the fact that the President and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited each other’s countries over the last year — last September, when Modi came to the White House, and in January, when Obama came to New Delhi. Obama has visited India twice during his administration, the most by any American president.

4. Africa really loves Obama.

Of the nine African countries surveyed, at least six in 10 people in each country said they had confidence in Obama, including eight in 10 people in both Ghana and Kenya. Pew also noted that Bush experienced high approval ratings in Africa during his presidency.

5. Europe still has love for Obama, too.

Europe has supported Obama since the moment he became president. Although his ratings have slipped slightly over the last seven years, he still has the confidence of 83% of France, 76% of the United Kingdom, 73% of Germany, and 58% of Spain.

